BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weak trough may touch off a few flurries into early Sunday morning. Sunday itself will be a nice day, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. It will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A warm front, closely followed by a cold front, will bring rain Sunday night, possibly starting off as a brief period of snow. The rain will continue into Monday morning before tapering to scattered showers and snow showers. Early highs in the 40s will fall into the 30s during the afternoon.

Tuesday is now looking quiet, though still quite chilly. Good news if you have travel plans Wednesday: it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40 degrees. Thanksgiving is also looking quiet, with highs in the 40s. Some showers and snow showers are expected Black Friday, then Saturday will be colder with the chance for flurries.

