Advertisement

American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal

American Airlines and JetBlue are asking a federal judge to throw out the government's effort...
American Airlines and JetBlue are asking a federal judge to throw out the government's effort to block a deal between the two airlines that has them working together on service in the Northeast. - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - American Airlines and JetBlue are asking a federal judge to throw out the government’s effort to block a deal between the two airlines that has them working together on service in the Northeast.

The airlines filed a motion Monday in federal district court to dismiss the Justice Department’s lawsuit.

Under the Trump administration, the Transportation Department allowed American and JetBlue to work together in setting schedules and service in New York and Boston.

But earlier this year, the Biden administration’s Justice Department sued to block the deal, saying it will hurt consumers by reducing competition in key air-travel markets.

Related Story:

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire man arrested for fatal shooting of cousin
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.
Multiple crews complete hours-long rescue off Hunger Mountain
Orford, N.H.
N.H. authorities investigating suspicious death
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

File photo
COVID cases force Williamstown schools to go remote
Orford, New Hampshire-Saturday
NH man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting cousin
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Hochul targets gun violence with grants
"We had the goal of let's be the largest cookie cutter company in the world and I think we're...
MiVT: Ann Clark Cookie Cutters