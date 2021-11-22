Armed robbery suspect arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested Tyler Edwards, 31, of Rutland for an armed robbery.

It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station/Sandri Store on Route 7 in Rutland Town at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the robber took an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Edward is scheduled to appear in court Monday for assault and robbery charges. He is being lodged on other charges from the Rutland City Police Department.

