Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in Massachusetts died of “violence and neglect,” and his death was a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts determined Elijah Lewis suffered “facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.”

His body was found buried in the woods in Abington on Oct. 23.

Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sometime within 30 days before that.

His mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf were arrested last month in New York. They pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges.

Related Stories:

Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH

Body of 5-year-old NH boy believed found days after mother, boyfriend arrested

Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found

New England law enforcement agencies join search for missing NH boy

Missing NH boy’s mother, man, plead not guilty to charges

Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.

Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)