Advertisement

Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’

An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in...
An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in Massachusetts died of “violence and neglect,” and his death was a homicide.(Source: Merrimack NH Police, WHDH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in Massachusetts died of “violence and neglect,” and his death was a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts determined Elijah Lewis suffered “facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.”

His body was found buried in the woods in Abington on Oct. 23.

Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sometime within 30 days before that.

His mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf were arrested last month in New York. They pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges.

Related Stories:

Remains identified as 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, NH

Body of 5-year-old NH boy believed found days after mother, boyfriend arrested

Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found

New England law enforcement agencies join search for missing NH boy

Missing NH boy’s mother, man, plead not guilty to charges

Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.

Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire man arrested for fatal shooting of cousin
Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.
Multiple crews complete hours-long rescue off Hunger Mountain
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Rep. Peter Welch-File photo
Rep. Peter Welch to run for U.S. Senate
It's the busiest travel season of the year and certainly expected to be the busiest since the...
Vt. law enforcement officials urge caution during busy holiday travel season
Tpr. Christopher Baldner-File photo
New York state trooper charged in child’s death free on bail
Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and...
Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads