COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state data released Saturday show the state continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in November as the holiday season approaches.

Nearly 6,100 people a day are now testing positive for COVID-19 in New York. That’s up 22% from roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11.

It’s also the highest seven-day average since mid-April. The vast majority of the state’s 62 counties are seeing sharp upticks in new COVID-19 positives: from a 32% increase in cases over the seven days through Thursday on Long Island, to a 37% increase in Niagara County.

And hospitals in New York reported 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday, up 20% from the previous Friday.

