COVID cases force Williamstown schools to go remote

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Williamstown Elementary, Middle and High School all went to remote learning on Monday because of COVID cases over the weekend.

Central Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent Matthew Fedders says on a typical weekend they will learn about one to five positive cases of COVID.

But this weekend there were between five and ten cases in different grade levels, with students who switch classrooms.

That creates too many moving parts to contact trace in a short amount of time.

Fedders says his district is contact tracing as quickly as possible and using the Test-to-Stay program, but the schools were not able to get it up and running for Monday.

“We have been successful implementing it at some schools, however, when we have too many close contacts, it does present some issues with having enough staff to complete the testing,” Fedders said.

Fedders says their community is seeing a higher case count; there was not a specific event causing the positive cases.

Williamstown Elementary School will be closed Tuesday but Fedders says the vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 has not been canceled.

