Fentanyl-lace marijuana causes overdose in Vermont

Fentanyl
Fentanyl(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are warning Vermonters fentanyl-laced marijuana has been found in our region, and it caused one person to overdose Saturday.

Brattleboro police say they revived a patient using CPR and several doses of Narcan.

The patient told police they hadn’t taken any opiates, only smoked marijuana. That same cannabis tested positive for fentanyl.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Users are cautioned to ensure they know the source and history of any cannabis they consume.

