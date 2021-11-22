Advertisement

Gas prices hold steady in Vermont and New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices rose in Maine over the past week, but fell or held steady in the rest of northern New England.

GasBuddy says prices in Maine went up 1.2 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday the price in the state was up to $3.44 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire stayed the same at $3.36.

In Vermont, prices were unchanged at $3.43. Prices fell about 1.6 cents to $3.46 in the Burlington area, however.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

