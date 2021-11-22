Hochul targets gun violence with grants

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to fight guns the same way she fights the pandemic: with science, data and smarts.

During a stop in Mount Vernon Monday, Hochul announced $6.2 million in grants for organizations that help keep kids away from guns.

The governor says educating kids who are in areas where gun violence is more prevalent is key.

Just two weeks ago, Hochul signed legislation to create a state Firearm Violence Research Institute. The institute will examine gun violence using scientific research methods.

The governor said to solve the problem, you have to understand it.

“Get the data, target your approach, be smart about it. It’s like fighting a pandemic. We have a pandemic of violence in our streets and we’re going to treat it like we’re fighting this COVID pandemic,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor also commented on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Wisconsin, saying Rittenhouse should never have had the gun he carried through the streets of Kenosha in the first place.

