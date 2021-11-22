Advertisement

Hochul targets gun violence with grants

Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to fight guns the same way she fights the pandemic: with science, data and smarts.

During a stop in Mount Vernon Monday, Hochul announced $6.2 million in grants for organizations that help keep kids away from guns.

The governor says educating kids who are in areas where gun violence is more prevalent is key.

Just two weeks ago, Hochul signed legislation to create a state Firearm Violence Research Institute. The institute will examine gun violence using scientific research methods.

The governor said to solve the problem, you have to understand it.

“Get the data, target your approach, be smart about it. It’s like fighting a pandemic. We have a pandemic of violence in our streets and we’re going to treat it like we’re fighting this COVID pandemic,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor also commented on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Wisconsin, saying Rittenhouse should never have had the gun he carried through the streets of Kenosha in the first place.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire man arrested for fatal shooting of cousin
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.
Multiple crews complete hours-long rescue off Hunger Mountain
Orford, N.H.
N.H. authorities investigating suspicious death
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

File photo
COVID cases force Williamstown schools to go remote
Orford, New Hampshire-Saturday
NH man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting cousin
"We had the goal of let's be the largest cookie cutter company in the world and I think we're...
MiVT: Ann Clark Cookie Cutters
"The Foul Contending Rebels" stage "Macbeth."
Vermont troupe gives Shakespeare a rebellious female voice