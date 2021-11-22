Lake Placid to host bobsled Para Sport World Cup

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Placid is hosting the 2021 International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation Para Sport World Cup Monday.

The games will take place on Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

Races are Monday and Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Organizers say it shows the dedication and athleticism of U.S. and international Para Sport athletes.

The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.