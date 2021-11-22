Advertisement

Lake Placid to host bobsled Para Sport World Cup

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Placid is hosting the 2021 International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation Para Sport World Cup Monday.

The games will take place on Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

Races are Monday and Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Organizers say it shows the dedication and athleticism of U.S. and international Para Sport athletes.

The event is open to the public.

