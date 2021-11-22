Man gets probation for smuggling pot across US-Canada border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man who authorities say participated in a scheme that illegally moved hundreds of pounds of marijuana from Canada into the U.S. by using snowmobiles to haul it across a frozen border lake has been sentenced to probation.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Jack Cohen, of Hyde Park, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Burlington to time served of one day and three years of probation.

Authorities say Cohen was arrested in the border community of Canaan on March 24 with 272 pounds of marijuana in his truck. Prosecutors say the pot was moved across Lake Wallace using snowmobiles.

