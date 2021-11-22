Advertisement

Man suffers apparent medical emergency, dies, while hunting

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a 79-year-old man has died while hunting in New Hampshire after apparently suffering some sort of medical emergency.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday from a resident concerned about a person in a kayak in the middle of the Exeter River in Brentwood.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw a man lying motionless in the kayak and not responding to their calls.

An officer waded into the river to retrieve the kayak. The death remains under investigation. The man’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire man arrested for fatal shooting of cousin
Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.
Multiple crews complete hours-long rescue off Hunger Mountain
Fentanyl
Fentanyl-lace marijuana causes overdose in Vermont
Orford, N.H.
N.H. authorities investigating suspicious death
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

The UVM climate plan was released just two weeks ago, and it shows how various industries will...
Agricultural impacts of UVM climate study
The UVM climate plan was released just two weeks ago, and it shows how various industries will...
Agricultural impacts of UVM climate study
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
Pownal man seriously injured in UTV crash
FILE photo
Police investigate apparent road rage incident in Bennington County
Police say three people were thrown from a UTV when it rolled over on Washing Brook Road in...
Pownal man seriously injured in UTV crash