Man suffers apparent medical emergency, dies, while hunting

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a 79-year-old man has died while hunting in New Hampshire after apparently suffering some sort of medical emergency.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday from a resident concerned about a person in a kayak in the middle of the Exeter River in Brentwood.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw a man lying motionless in the kayak and not responding to their calls.

An officer waded into the river to retrieve the kayak. The death remains under investigation. The man’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.