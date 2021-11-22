Advertisement

Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads

Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and...
Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region. -File photo(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region.

Starting Tuesday, anyone over age 2 must wear masks at all indoor public locations: from bars and restaurants to grocery stores, gyms and fitness centers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said if the mask mandate doesn’t work by mid-December, the county will require vaccine mandates for indoor dining.

Erie is home to Buffalo and is western New York’s most populous county.

