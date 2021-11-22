Advertisement

Midd women’s hockey earns Mandigo 600th career win

6-0 win over Conn. College helps head coach reach milestone
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 21, 2021
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Maddie Leidt tallied a hat trick as Middlebury women’s hockey downed Conn. College 6-0 Saturday afternoon at Kenyon Arena. With the win, head coach Bill Mandigo now has 600 in his career. He’s the only women’s college hockey coach at any level to reach the milestone.

