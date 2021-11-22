Advertisement

More than a thousand turkeys to be donated to local families

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Thanksgiving, more than a thousand Burlington area families will have a turkey on their dinner table thanks to this year’s annual Flip Hunger the Bird Turkey Drive.

The drive started a decade ago with the Queen City Saints donating 100 turkeys to local organizations. Since then, the goal has been to add 100 more turkeys to each year’s total. This year, the group hoped for a thousand birds, but thanks to a virtual donation option, organizers say they collected enough money to buy 1,200 turkeys, and that’s before the in-person drive even began Sunday.

Queen City Saint co-founder Megan Frenzen says they’ll probably make the virtual option permanent, since it’s been such a success.

“We think it really broadens the audience we fundraise from. We’ve had folks donate from literally all over the country, folks who are connected to Burlington, maybe went to college here, lived here and moved away, and they know us and this place and want to support those efforts. The virtual component makes it possible, which is really lovely,” Frenzen said.

Frenzen says she hopes a few hundred turkeys will be dropped off during the in-person event Sunday.

The Intervale will receive 200 birds to donate to income-eligible families. The rest of the turkeys and any leftover money will go to Feeding Chittenden.

