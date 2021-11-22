Advertisement

New Hampshire getting more than $8.3M to support tourism

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting more than $8.3 million to support marketing, workforce and other projects to boost business and travel in the state. The funding was allocated through the American Rescue Plan. The state’s congressional delegation announced the funds last week. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said travel and tourism are key to the state’s recovery following the pandemic. The grant from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, which makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs, promote innovation and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

