New York state trooper charged in child’s death free on bail

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state trooper is free on bail in his murder case after a police pursuit on the Thruway last year ended in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

The Times Union reported Friday that Christopher Baldner was denied bail during his Nov. 4 arraignment. But during a hearing on Friday, a state Supreme Court justice agreed to set bail after Baldner’s attorney argued that the court overstepped when Baldner was reprimanded without bail.

Baldner’s bail was set at $100,000 cash and was released on Friday.

Related Stories:

No bail for NY trooper charged with murder in Thruway chase

Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

NY trooper in fatal thruway chase took part in 2 other pursuits

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)