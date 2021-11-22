Advertisement

New York state trooper charged in child’s death free on bail

Tpr. Christopher Baldner-File photo
Tpr. Christopher Baldner-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state trooper is free on bail in his murder case after a police pursuit on the Thruway last year ended in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

The Times Union reported Friday that Christopher Baldner was denied bail during his Nov. 4 arraignment. But during a hearing on Friday, a state Supreme Court justice agreed to set bail after Baldner’s attorney argued that the court overstepped when Baldner was reprimanded without bail.

Baldner’s bail was set at $100,000 cash and was released on Friday. 

