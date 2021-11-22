Advertisement

Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station

Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - An incident at the Shelburne Police Station on Monday morning prompted a response from other area police.

Around 10:30 a.m., Shelburne police say they were called for reports of two 17-year-old males who had run away from a group home in town.

Police say they brought the two back to the station where they were being held in a conference room due to their age, and that’s when a fight broke out inside.

Police intervened and say one of the teens became aggressive toward officers, prompting a call for backup.

“Both physically and using bodily fluid-- spit-- to be spitting at them. The dispatch staff requested assistance from other officers from other agencies. South Burlington responded and the juvenile was subdued,” Shelburne Police Cpl. Jon Marcoux said.

Police say the teen was taken to the UVM Medical Center as a precaution and one officer had cuts and bruises.

The teen is being charged with simple assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.

