One person killed in Hartford car crash

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A single-car crash on the Vermont-New Hampshire border has left one person dead.

Police say just after 5 p.m. Saturday, they responded to I-89 in Hartford. They say a car left the roadway and went into the tree line at a high rate of speed.

The car was totaled, and the driver, 20-year-old Louis Blair of South Hadley, Mass., was found dead inside.

Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

