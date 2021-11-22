One person killed in Hartford car crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A single-car crash on the Vermont-New Hampshire border has left one person dead.
Police say just after 5 p.m. Saturday, they responded to I-89 in Hartford. They say a car left the roadway and went into the tree line at a high rate of speed.
The car was totaled, and the driver, 20-year-old Louis Blair of South Hadley, Mass., was found dead inside.
Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.
