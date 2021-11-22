Panel seeks public input on school athletic complex upgrades

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - After voters turned down a $3.5 million bond to pay for improvements to the athletic complex at the Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, the committee working on the project wants to come up with a proposal that voters support.

The Bennington Banner reports that the committee is planning a public meeting on Nov. 29 to discuss how the plan might change and whether a revised proposal will be ready for voters on Town Meeting Day.

The meeting will be held in-person and on Zoom.

Some who opposed the project say they want improvements but at a lower cost and without synthetic turf.

