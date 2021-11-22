Advertisement

Police investigate apparent road rage incident in Bennington County

FILE photo
FILE photo(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
SUNDERLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Another road rage incident on Vermont’s roads has one man going before a judge in December.

Police say 39-year-old Todd Gailano was driving 40 miles per hour on Route 7 in Sunderland, while swerving and almost hitting other cars.

We’re told he was passed by another driver in a Toyota Highlander.

That’s when officers say Gailano sped up and smashed into the back of the Highlander.

Four people were in that car, including a 4 and 6-year-old. They weren’t hurt.

Police say Gailano showed signs of impairment, but refused to be tested.

He’ll be in court December 13 on several charges.

