Pownal man seriously injured in UTV crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say three people were thrown from a UTV when it rolled over on Washing Brook Road in Pownal at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ralph Wilcox, 49, sustained severe head trauma.

One other rider was moderately hurt.

Both were transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police say speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

The incident is still considered an open and pending investigation.

