Rep. Peter Welch announces run for U.S. Senate

Rep. Peter Welch-File photo
Rep. Peter Welch-File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. Representative Peter Welch says he’s going to run for U.S. Senate. This comes after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced his retirement last week.

Welch just made the announcement early Monday morning.

He’s calling on Vermonters to join him in fighting for a progressive agenda in the senate.

“We are at a pivotal moment. If Vermonters elect me to the U.S. Senate, I will be ready to fight for progressive change on day one,” said Welch in a statement.

Welch will announce campaign events in the coming weeks.

