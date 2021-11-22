Advertisement

Report: Lake Winnipesaukee is worth more than $17 billion

Lake Winnipesaukee
Lake Winnipesaukee(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - An economic impact study has found that Lake Winnipesaukee is worth more than $17 billion to the state of New Hampshire’s economy, information that an environmental advocacy group hopes to use to underscore the need to protect the lake.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports that the study was requested by the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and was written by the Policy Research Shop at Dartmouth College.

The largest contributor to Winnipesaukee’s worth was property values, which was about $16 billion. Tourism revenue was worth about $249 million and boating and fishing was worth more than $109 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

