Vermont Army National Guard offers tour of training site

FILE photo
FILE photo
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JERICHO, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Army National Guard is holding a public tour of the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho early next month.

The Guard says the Dec. 3 tour will include an overview of the National Guard organization and capabilities, a visit to the biathlon course and a look at the construction site of a new Army Mountain Warfare School.

The Camp Ethan Allen Training Site consists of more than 11,000 acres. Those interested in taking the tour must register by completing the contact form that can be found online.

The tours are limited to 20 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

