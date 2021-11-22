Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers return Monday for special session

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the pandemic drove Vermont lawmakers online, all 150 members of the House of Representatives will be returning for the special session Monday.

The special session has one goal, to pass one bill. The bill would give towns and cities the power to pass local mask mandates.

Town leaders who want masks would have to pass a mandate every 30 days and it would expire in April.

This comes after Governor Phil Scott refused a statewide mask mandate but gave lawmakers the ability to do it locally.

