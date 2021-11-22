Vermont lawmakers return Monday for special session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the pandemic drove Vermont lawmakers online, all 150 members of the House of Representatives will be returning for the special session Monday.

The special session has one goal, to pass one bill. The bill would give towns and cities the power to pass local mask mandates.

Town leaders who want masks would have to pass a mandate every 30 days and it would expire in April.

This comes after Governor Phil Scott refused a statewide mask mandate but gave lawmakers the ability to do it locally.

Related stories:

Special session to begin Monday on municipal mask mandates

Source: Gov. Scott offers local mask mandate compromise to lawmakers, towns

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.