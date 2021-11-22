Vermont troupe gives Shakespeare a rebellious female voice

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sure, it sounds like the Shakespeare you might remember but this is the bard on top of a bar. And in this version, Lady Macbeth-- not her murderous husband-- steals the spotlight.

Reporter Christina Ruffini: What do you say to people who think you should leave Shakespeare alone?

Carolyne Sandoval: He’s dead.

Emily Thibodeau: Literally, that’s what we say.

Emily Thibodeau, Carolyne Sandoval and Caitlin Durkin run a small theater collective performing gender-bending reinterpretations of English-class classics.

“I think the best thing that we hear after a performance is when someone comes up to us and says, “I never understand Shakespeare, but I got this one,” Thibodeau said.

Based in Burlington, they call their group “The Foul Contending Rebels.” And what’s in a name? Well, that’s Shakespeare, too-- a line from the famously unfeminist play “The Taming of the Shrew.”

“I believe it goes, ‘When she is froward, peevish, sullen and sour, what is she, but a foul contending rebel?’” Thibodeau said.

Inspiring the rebels to acts of theatrical insurgency,

“Because it is in the public domain... we can do a lot more with it. We can make cuts. We can move things around. We can change pronouns,” Caitlin Durkin said. “We can be a little more free to do what we want with the text.”

The goal is to make the works more female-forward, like their no-frills production of “Hamlet” over the summer, which gave away his most famous line to his love interest, Ophelia.

“I think our job as artists is to engage with the material,” Durkin said. “And really making it applicable to our experience and the experience of people around us.”

There is, in fact, a long history of gender-swapping soliloquies, from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s “Taming of the Shrew,’ set in a matriarchal society to an all-female production of “Julius Caesar” set in a women’s prison.

Part of the reason is that back in Elizabethan days, women weren’t allowed on the stage, so female parts were underwritten and limited.

“They didn’t get to say as much as the men,” said Töve Wood, who plays Lady Macbeth in the Rebels’ reboot.

“Lady Macbeth is such an iconic character but doesn’t have that much text,” Wood said. “Doesn’t have a first name. None of the women in this play have a first name.”

In this version, Lady Macbeth has more to say. She gets some her of husband’s better lines and an on-stage death scene.

There are other changes, too. The play is set in the roaring twenties. Banquo-- a noble and soon-to-be-murdered general-- is played by a woman.

As for whether Shakespeare would have objected to their meddling...

Emily Thibodeau: I don’t think that he would be interested in, you know, sitting down, and reading these texts, and saying, ‘OK, how can we get this as Elizabethan as possible?’

Reporter Christina Ruffini: What would you say to someone who says... You can reinterpret it, but, like, why do you have to mess with the gender stuff?

Emily Thibodeau: They can do their own play... If we wanted to follow those rules, we wouldn’t call ourselves the Foul Contending Rebels.

In other words, to thine own self be true.

