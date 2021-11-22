Advertisement

Vermonters urged to wait until Dec. 1 to put up bird feeders

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is advising people not to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears.

It also recommends several tips for bird-friendly feeding.

They include keeping cats inside and placing feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window to reduce bird collisions. Bird feeders should be washed regularly.

Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bird project leader, says this may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including evening grosbeaks and purple finches.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire man arrested for fatal shooting of cousin
Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.
Multiple crews complete hours-long rescue off Hunger Mountain
Fentanyl
Fentanyl-lace marijuana causes overdose in Vermont
Orford, N.H.
N.H. authorities investigating suspicious death
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

The UVM climate plan was released just two weeks ago, and it shows how various industries will...
Agricultural impacts of UVM climate study
The UVM climate plan was released just two weeks ago, and it shows how various industries will...
Agricultural impacts of UVM climate study
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
Pownal man seriously injured in UTV crash
FILE photo
Police investigate apparent road rage incident in Bennington County
Police say three people were thrown from a UTV when it rolled over on Washing Brook Road in...
Pownal man seriously injured in UTV crash