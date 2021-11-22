Vermonters urged to wait until Dec. 1 to put up bird feeders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is advising people not to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears.

It also recommends several tips for bird-friendly feeding.

They include keeping cats inside and placing feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window to reduce bird collisions. Bird feeders should be washed regularly.

Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bird project leader, says this may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including evening grosbeaks and purple finches.

