Vt. law enforcement officials urge caution during busy holiday travel season

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the busiest travel season of the year and certainly expected to be the busiest since the start of the pandemic, so law enforcement is reminding drivers to make good decisions.

Officers from state and local agencies are noting the high number of fatal crashes so far this year. That’s 66 in all, and at this point, it’s the highest number of annual highway deaths in Vermont since 2017.

Police say by driving sober, wearing your seat belt and avoiding distractions you can help ensure that you get to and from your Thanksgiving festivities safely.

“Be responsible, that’s all we’re asking, you know? I would rather see that than investigate a fatality. I’m sure any of these guys-- we have state police, we have Department of Motor Vehicles, we have the sheriff’s department and we have local police departments-- we’re all a family out here and we do not want to investigate a fatality,” said Lt. Allen Fortin of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to more cars, drivers are being told to expect a larger police presence on the roads this travel season.

