Advertisement

Vt. law enforcement officials urge caution during busy holiday travel season

It's the busiest travel season of the year and certainly expected to be the busiest since the...
It's the busiest travel season of the year and certainly expected to be the busiest since the start of the pandemic, so law enforcement is reminding drivers to make good decisions.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the busiest travel season of the year and certainly expected to be the busiest since the start of the pandemic, so law enforcement is reminding drivers to make good decisions.

Officers from state and local agencies are noting the high number of fatal crashes so far this year. That’s 66 in all, and at this point, it’s the highest number of annual highway deaths in Vermont since 2017.

Police say by driving sober, wearing your seat belt and avoiding distractions you can help ensure that you get to and from your Thanksgiving festivities safely.

“Be responsible, that’s all we’re asking, you know? I would rather see that than investigate a fatality. I’m sure any of these guys-- we have state police, we have Department of Motor Vehicles, we have the sheriff’s department and we have local police departments-- we’re all a family out here and we do not want to investigate a fatality,” said Lt. Allen Fortin of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to more cars, drivers are being told to expect a larger police presence on the roads this travel season.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire man arrested for fatal shooting of cousin
Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.
Multiple crews complete hours-long rescue off Hunger Mountain
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Rep. Peter Welch-File photo
Rep. Peter Welch to run for U.S. Senate
Tpr. Christopher Baldner-File photo
New York state trooper charged in child’s death free on bail
An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in...
Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’
Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and...
Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads