BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s shaping up to be a brisk night in the wake of a cold front that moved through today. The good news is dry weather will persist though Thanksgiving, so any travel plans leading up to Turkey Day are in good shape.

Expect temperatures to fall into the low to mid 20s for most locations tonight, with pockets of teens in known cool spots like the Adirondacks and NEK. Winds won’t be incredibly strong overnight, but there will be enough of a breeze to produce wind chills in the teens for many.

Temperatures don’t recover well Tuesday despite a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures in some spots will struggle to get out of the 20s, meanwhile valleys will top out in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure will settle overhead Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be a mostly clear but chilly night that leads into a sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Dry weather remains in place through Thanksgiving, which will actually be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s.

Our next system comes in Thursday night into Friday, bringing us the chance for rain and snow with lingering mountain snow into the day Saturday. Cool air moves back in Friday and stays with us through the weekend and into much of next week.

Have a great evening!

Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.