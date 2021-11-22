BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Today will be one of those days when the temperature goes down instead of up. A cold front moving through during the morning hours from west to east will bring just a few rain & mountain snow showers. Skies will be clearing out as we get into the afternoon, but temperatures will be falling through the 40s and into the 30s.

We will end up with a cold Tuesday morning as we clear out overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, but temperatures will be running a good 10 degrees below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 44°). Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the season so far with temperatures bottoming out in the teens and low 20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a big travel day before Thanksgiving and the only problem you’ll have is locating your sunglasses. It will be a bright, sunny day. Temperatures will moderate a bit, but still be a little below normal.

The Thanksgiving weather is looking good! Lots of sunshine early on will give way to increasing clouds later in the day, and temperatures will be rebounding back into the 40s.

Then another cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday with more rain & snow showers. Even the valleys will see some snow showers, and the mountains will get some accumulation.

It will be blustery & colder over the weekend with lingering snow showers on Saturday, and just a chance for a few flurries on Sunday.

Have a good week as we head into the holiday season! -Gary

