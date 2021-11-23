8 online vaping retailers to pay more than $145K to Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says eight online sellers of electronic cigarettes will pay a total of more than $145,700 in civil penalties to Vermont in settlements for violations of the state’s delivery sales ban and its Consumer Protection Act.

It became illegal to sell electronic cigarettes and related “vaping” products over the internet to Vermont consumers on July 1, 2019.

The Vermont attorney general’s office said it has reached settlements with 21 online sellers of electronic cigarettes, totaling $618,250 since December 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)