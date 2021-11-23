Advertisement

8 online vaping retailers to pay more than $145K to Vermont

Vermont's attorney general says eight online sellers of electronic cigarettes will pay...
Vermont's attorney general says eight online sellers of electronic cigarettes will pay thousands in civil penalties to Vermont in settlements for violations of the state’s delivery sales ban and its Consumer Protection Act. - File photo(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says eight online sellers of electronic cigarettes will pay a total of more than $145,700 in civil penalties to Vermont in settlements for violations of the state’s delivery sales ban and its Consumer Protection Act.

It became illegal to sell electronic cigarettes and related “vaping” products over the internet to Vermont consumers on July 1, 2019.

The Vermont attorney general’s office said it has reached settlements with 21 online sellers of electronic cigarettes, totaling $618,250 since December 2020. 

