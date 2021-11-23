Anonymous donor to match Old Red Mill donations

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - An anonymous donor is pledging to match money to help preserve Jericho’s Old Red Mill.

The mill is home to the Snowflake Bentley museum and a craft shop for local artists.

Members of the Jericho Historical Society have been raising money to fix the foundation, ruined by the Halloween storm a few years ago. Now, they’re launching a different funding goal.

This one would be to fix the roof, windows, paint, as well as buy a fire suppression system and stonework restoration. A donor says they’ll match up to $35,000.

“The anonymous donor made it clear that if we only raise $25,000 then they will match that $25,000. Any donations we receive from generous donations in the community we’d really appreciate, and it will backed by this donor. We’re really excited about this opportunity,” said Wayne Howe, with the Jericho Selectboard.

Donations need to be made by December 31. So far, about $4500 has been raised.

Related stories:

Old Red Mill scoop shop to help subsidize renovation efforts

Efforts to restore Jericho’s iconic Old Red Mill

Jericho Historical Society projects costs for Old Mill renovation

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.