Advertisement

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family attorney says

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Laundrie family attorney said Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The results of an autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide, the Laundrie family attorney said Tuesday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement to multiple news outlets that a forensic anthropologist had determined Laundrie died of a self-inflicted injury. He said Laundrie’s parents are still mourning his loss “and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Laundrie was a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. She was reported missing by her family when Laundrie returned to the Florida home they shared without her in September after a cross-country trip, and her body was later discovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in...
Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’
Beginning Monday, Vermont's motel voucher program is housing homeless people regardless of...
Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
Vermont's attorney general says eight online sellers of electronic cigarettes will pay...
8 online vaping retailers to pay more than $145K to Vermont
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on economy
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
Gov. Phil Scott
Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates