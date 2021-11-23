Burlington airport prepares for Thanksgiving travelers

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Airlines and airports across the country are bracing for a surge of travelers starting Tuesday, and compared to last year, travel experts say they expect quite a boom in people on the go.

The Burlington International Airport isn’t that overcrowded this time of year, but they are seeing their numbers climbing again.

They are creeping up to 94% of 2019 traveling numbers. At this point last year, they were only seeing about 30% of a traditional year.

From a visual standpoint, the airport looks the same as last year, with reminders about wearing a mask and not traveling while sick.

“Under Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration, any time you are in the terminal building, through security, holding in your seats waiting for your airline, on the airline and through the backside of the airport, you have to have a mask on,” said Nic Longo with the Burlington International Airport.

AAA is projecting some 2.4 million New Englanders will be on the move this Thanksgiving, that’s an increase of 15% over last year.

AAA urges travelers not to get distracted while driving and to give themselves plenty of time so they’re not rushing.

The majority of New England travelers will be on the road. But if you’re flying, airport officials say to get to the airport two hours earlier. The airport still has its handwashing stations and temperature-checking stations.

