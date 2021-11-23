Despite change in PCB guidance, Burlington to move ahead with new high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington school officials are staying the course for now on building a new high school despite an outcry from parents about the state’s revamped PCB standards.

Vermont’s top doctor says there were no mistakes on the part of the Vermont Department of Health.

“It’s not as if we changed a lot of things. We’ve evolved to be able to provide what needed for this regulatory process,” Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

Levine on Tuesday discussed new guidelines that were created to screen all schools in the state built before 1980 for harmful cancer-causing PCBs.

The new levels are significantly higher than the 15 nanograms per cubic meter of PCBs that Burlington was working off of last year that caused the district to abandon the city high school, move students into the old Macy’s and move forward with plans for a new building.

Angry Burlington parents are demanding answers. But Levine says the new PCB standards would not have changed what’s going on in Burlington. He says Burlington tested their buildings’ materials which are regulated by the EPA to arrive at the decision to close.

And if Burlington wants to go back and use their buildings, they have more work and data gathering to do.

“They have a number of buildings on the campus that all have levels of contamination that they are dealing with EPA and others with and made their own decisions on,” Levine said.

The Department of Health found that an ambient level of some PCBs is common, which led to the change in guidelines with the higher threshold.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the change is indicative of a problem with how Vermont regulates contaminants.

“It is not just with PCBs that the state promulgates its own standards that are dramatically more aggressive levels of regulation than any other state and in the federal government,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Burlington School District officials met with the health department and EPA Monday to get a better understanding of what the new state guidelines mean and what impact they’ll have on a decision to build a new high school.

The district issued a statement saying: “We still need more time to review the guidelines published last week and we understand that more information regarding these action levels will be forthcoming from the State. That said, we didn’t learn anything yesterday that suggests we should change course so at this time we are proceeding with the plan in place.”

The school board next meets on Dec. 7, where the issue of the new guidelines will be discussed.

