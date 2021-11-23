Drivers in our region react to pumped up gas prices

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Biden administration announced it will tap into the country’s strategic oil reserves to help offset rising gas prices. It comes at a time many families are making holiday travel plans.

Gas prices throughout our region are the highest many of us have seen in years and they come at a time when more people are hitting the roads.

“I drive a pickup truck and I used to be able to fill my tank for about $40 and now it costs me almost $60,” Sharon Shepard said.

For work, Shepard drives a school bus. Thankfully, she doesn’t have to foot the bill for that fill-up.

“I don’t travel as often to see my daughter up in Burlington because it is expensive. It takes a tank of gas pretty much to get there and back,” Shepard said.

“Well, they are not good, that’s for sure. But I just heard on the news this morning they are going to open up the reserve, so I hope that is going to help,” said Ron Woodes, who drove from Maine to an appointment at the VA in White River Junction. “I don’t have to worry that much about it but I would like to see the prices go down like everybody else.”

Gas prices are determined by a variety of domestic and international factors. The prices have fluctuated in our region. And the prices we are seeing right now rival the highs in 2014.

“As a consumer, I don’t like it,” said Arnold Craigue of Claremont, New Hampshire.

Craigue is in the industry. He says demand seems to be up.

“I don’t really travel a lot, but the commute to work, it hurt that a little bit. Sixty miles round trip,” he said.

According to AAA, 2.4 million New Englanders will travel this Thanksgiving, an increase of 15% over last year. The majority of them will be traveling on the roads.

Related Story:

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.