Advertisement

Mother charged with murdering her two young children

By Tessa Nadeau
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOULA, Mont. (KTMF) – A 34-year-old mother in Montana is facing murder charges for killing her 3- and 5-year-old children with a steak knife.

Neighbors said Leannah Gardipe and her kids had only lived in the community since the summer, but the children quickly made it their home.

“They were usually very busy riding their bikes, or catching bugs, or checking out the plant in the yard, or something like that,” neighbor Sandra Talbot said, adding that they were fun to watch.

Talbot said she only had positive interactions with the family.

“They were just happy kids, and their mother was always with them,” she explained.

Neighbors weren’t prepared for what happened Friday.

There were two phone calls that led police to Gardipe’s home. The first came from her mother and the second came from Gardipe, herself, saying she wanted to “report a murder.”

When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.

Court documents say they had stab wounds on their throats and defensive wounds on their hands and fingers.

Now, neighbors are left grieving for the two children who made a mark on their lives in such a short amount of time.

“Yeah, there’s darkness everywhere. But there’s also light, so I’m going to remember the light,” Talbot said.

Gardpie’s children were previously taken away from her temporarily while she struggled with a mental health episode.

She told physicians she was hurting her children but later said that report was false and brought on by her mental health issues.

She told the children’s father she spent three weeks in a treatment center.

Copyright 2021 KTMF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in...
Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’
Beginning Monday, Vermont's motel voucher program is housing homeless people regardless of...
Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Latest News

The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
The Biden Administration announcing the release of oil from strategic reserves in an effort to...
Biden makes moves to lower gas prices
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
A man in need of kidney transplant uses a truck decal to attract potential donors. (Source:...
Man uses truck decal to attract potential kidney donors
FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San...
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves