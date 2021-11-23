NASA’s 1st asteroid-deflecting mission set to launch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind test early Wednesday morning to ensure the Earth doesn’t get hit with an asteroid that could cause major damage.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Terik Daly, a deputy instrument scientist for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART at NASA to learn more about the test and its purpose.

Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.