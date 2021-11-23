Advertisement

NASA’s 1st asteroid-deflecting mission set to launch

By Dom Amato
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind test early Wednesday morning to ensure the Earth doesn’t get hit with an asteroid that could cause major damage.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Terik Daly, a deputy instrument scientist for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART at NASA to learn more about the test and its purpose.

