Northfield Police look for vehicle involved in hit and run
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Northfield Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run that left one person injured.
Police tell us it happened Monday night around 8:30 p.m. on Route 12.
They say a man was loading a car onto his flat bed wrecker at North Main Garage when he was hit by a vehicle. We’re told they did not stop.
Police describe the vehicle as a 2009 to 2015 black Volkswagen Tiguan with a missing passenger side mirror.
The man had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital for his injuries.
