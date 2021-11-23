NY urged to launch endowment for public universities

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is facing calls from faculty to boost the state’s public university system by launching a university endowment.

It’s a step that dozens of other states have taken.

Lawmakers on the state Senate Higher Education Committee held a hearing Monday as the state budget process continues.

The president of the United University Professions union, which represents more than 37,000 academic and professional faculty, spoke at the hearing. He’s pushing for New York to allocate $150 million in additional aid to state-operated campuses.

