Organization urges Vermonters to give locally

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Giving Tuesday just a week away, a Vermont organization is encouraging you to keep your donations local.

Last year, the Vermont Community Foundation and its partners made nearly $32 million in grants-- more than 90% of which they say went directly to Vermont communities.

The foundation encompasses several charities ranging from organizations helping women to those targeting specific areas of the state.

Foundation President and CEO Dan Smith says one of the areas they’re seeing the most need this time of year is in housing, but with the ongoing pandemic, grants for mental health organizations are needed, too.

“We’ve been through a lot together as Vermont communities and Vermonters have stepped up for each other, but we’re not done yet. And going into the holiday season and going into the winter, Vermonters who are in a position to give continue to do so and continue to step up for their neighbors,” Smith said.

They have a section on their website that helps educate potential donors about how what they give can make a difference. To learn more about the Vermont Community Foundation’s work and to find a charity that fits the causes you care about, you can visit their website.

TO DONATE: https://www.vermontcf.org/giving/donors-and-fundholders/

INSIGHT HUB: https://www.vermontcf.org/insight-hub/

