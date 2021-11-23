Plattsburgh bar reopens Tuesday with new owners

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh bar is reopening Tuesday after shutting down.

Peabody’s on Clinton Street has new owners and they traveled a long way to get the bar back up and running.

Amos and Daria Owen moved to the region from Arizona and started work on the inside of the bar.

Amos is originally from Vermont and says he knew he wanted to get back to the Northeast.

According to their website, the bar has been offering a place to go for more than 40 years, and the new owners say they’re looking forward to carrying on the legacy.

