Advertisement

Plattsburgh bar reopens Tuesday with new owners

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh bar is reopening Tuesday after shutting down.

Peabody’s on Clinton Street has new owners and they traveled a long way to get the bar back up and running.

Amos and Daria Owen moved to the region from Arizona and started work on the inside of the bar.

Amos is originally from Vermont and says he knew he wanted to get back to the Northeast.

According to their website, the bar has been offering a place to go for more than 40 years, and the new owners say they’re looking forward to carrying on the legacy.

Related Story:

Plattsburgh bar gets 2nd shot at life

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in...
Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’
1 person killed in Hartford car crash

Latest News

Burlington International Airport.
Burlington airport prepares for Thanksgiving travelers
Travelers to hit the roads this Thanksgiving
Travelers to hit the roads this Thanksgiving
Burlington airport prepares for Thanksgiving travelers
Burlington airport prepares for Thanksgiving travelers
A Plattsburgh bar is reopening Tuesday after shutting down.
Plattsburgh bar reopens Tuesday with new owners