Plattsburgh church gives away turkey, trimmings, winter coats

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season of giving and that is apparent in Plattsburgh, where the Awaken Revival Center hosted a turkey giveaway on Tuesday.

The line stayed steady at about 50 people since 2 p.m.

Every year, the Plattsburgh church hosts the turkey giveaway, but it has never been as big as this year’s, with more than 200 turkeys and all the dinner fixings, along with winter coats being handed out to everyone who goes.

“I think we are going to help a lot of people,” volunteer Desirae Guerin said.

Guerin finished up her homemade stickers and hot cocoa stand, waiting to greet people with a kind smile as they went inside.

“I think people should be kind because it makes the world a better place,” she said.

Outside, more and more people lined up to walk away with a free Thanksgiving meal and brand new gear for the winter.

“I think it’s really sweet because some people can’t get it for themselves,” Olivia Hosler said.

“We saw there was a need,” said Jaime Canales of the Awaken Revival Center.

Two hundred turkeys were ready to be handed out for free-- 100 of them delivered this week from Gov. Kathy Hochul-- along with all the fixings for a full Thanksgiving meal to feed a family of five or six people.

“A lot of what you see here is from the finances of the ministry, the nonprofit,” Canales said.

Local businesses pitched in, too, donating their time, money and some new winter gear.

“A lot of stakeholders got involved this year that want to see a big difference in the North Country,” Canales said.

They hoped to make a difference for anyone who went.

“Show up, that’s the requirement-- just show up,” Canales said.

The turkey drive serves as a reminder of what the holidays are really about and what communities can do for one another.

“That we care, that the church still cares and we believe in the power to do good,” said Whitney Canales of the Awaken Revival Church.

A lot of people in line said they were grateful for something like this and with money being so tight, it was one less thing for them to worry about.

The turkey drive runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday. If they don’t hand out all the turkeys and jackets, they say they will save them and do another drive around Christmas.

