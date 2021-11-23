Advertisement

Ring cam video shows arrest of Waukesha parade suspect

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Wisconsin man says he got a surprise visit from the suspect accused of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade crowd.

And it was caught on his front door camera.

This video was recorded Sunday by the Ring camera at Daniel Rider’s home in downtown Waukesha.

Rider says he was watching football when Darrell Brooks rang his doorbell, claiming he was homeless, and asked to use Rider’s phone to call an Uber.

The 24-year-old invited Brooks in and gave him food and a jacket. He then let him use his phone.

Rider says he was unaware at the time of the deadly parade crash that killed five people and injured 48 others.

He asked Brooks to leave after he saw police on his street.

But he says Brooks returned, claiming he left his identification in the house.

That’s when police showed up and arrested Brooks.

Authorities say Brooks may be charged Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide in Sunday’s incident, with more additional charges coming.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in...
Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’
Beginning Monday, Vermont's motel voucher program is housing homeless people regardless of...
Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Latest News

The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash
Gas prices throughout our region are the highest many of us have seen in years and they come at...
Drivers in our region react to pumped up gas prices
A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a...
Kevin Strickland freed: "It's a lot."
NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind test to ensure the Earth doesn't get hit with an asteroid...
NASA’s 1st asteroid-deflecting mission set to launch