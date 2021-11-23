Advertisement

Volunteers in Upper Valley ready Thanksgiving feast

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Volunteers at the Sacred Heart Church in Lebanon on Tuesday were busy collecting and storing a huge Thanksgiving feast.

Every year, the church organizes a holiday meal for the community. All the fixings are prepared by different businesses and organizations in the Upper Valley.

Usually, the dinner is eaten in person but because of COVID, it has recently been solely meals to go.

“I do it because I love to help my community, I love to give back to everybody. This is my home parish, my church. Father Charles, who is so gracious, let’s us do everything here. He helps me, he is my mentor and it is just because I like to see people have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” organizer Leonard Angelli said.

The group is preparing to deliver and give out about 1,500 meals this Thanksgiving. Organizers say there is enough food for everyone.

Anyone who has not already called ahead to reserve meals can still show up Thursday morning.

The leftover food is donated to the Upper Valley Haven.

