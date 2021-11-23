Advertisement

Warming center reopens in downtown Burlington

The warming center is in the VFW in downtown Burlington.
The warming center is in the VFW in downtown Burlington.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s cold out and the city of Burlington is reopening a place for folks to warm up and get resources they may need.

The Community Resource Center at the VFW post in downtown Burlington will provide food, shelter, coffee and hygiene products, and plans to provide resources for those who need to connect with emergency housing programs.

Mayor Miro Weinberger notes how the pandemic has exacerbated the problems the city faces with housing.

“Across Vermont we’ve seen in recent months how we’ve struggled to meet the needs of our homeless neighbors, to lower or even stabilize the alarming rate of overdoses among those struggling with substance abuse disorder, and we’ve struggled to help those meet food security needs like never before,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

This is the second year in a row the city is implementing a center like this. It’s being paid for with COVID relief money. The center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in...
Autopsy: 5-year-old NH boy died of ‘violence and neglect’
Beginning Monday, Vermont's motel voucher program is housing homeless people regardless of...
Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Latest News

Gas prices throughout our region are the highest many of us have seen in years and they come at...
Drivers in our region react to pumped up gas prices
NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind test to ensure the Earth doesn't get hit with an asteroid...
NASA’s 1st asteroid-deflecting mission set to launch
mm
NASA's 1st asteroid-deflecting mission set to launch
With Giving Tuesday just a week away, a Vermont organization wants to help connect residents...
Organization urges Vermonters to give locally
mm
Organization urges Vermonters to give locally - clipped version