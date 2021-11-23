Warming center reopens in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s cold out and the city of Burlington is reopening a place for folks to warm up and get resources they may need.

The Community Resource Center at the VFW post in downtown Burlington will provide food, shelter, coffee and hygiene products, and plans to provide resources for those who need to connect with emergency housing programs.

Mayor Miro Weinberger notes how the pandemic has exacerbated the problems the city faces with housing.

“Across Vermont we’ve seen in recent months how we’ve struggled to meet the needs of our homeless neighbors, to lower or even stabilize the alarming rate of overdoses among those struggling with substance abuse disorder, and we’ve struggled to help those meet food security needs like never before,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

This is the second year in a row the city is implementing a center like this. It’s being paid for with COVID relief money. The center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

