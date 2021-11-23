WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott to give update on COVID in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials on Tuesday will give their weekly update on COVID in Vermont.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at noon. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 235 new coronavirus cases for a total of 47,609. There have been a total of 405 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3.9%. A total of 538,030 people have been tested, and 39,023 have recovered.

