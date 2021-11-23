WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update Tuesday on COVID in New Hampshire.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported 603 new coronavirus cases for a total of 153,934. There have been a total of 1,672 deaths.

