Williston woman pleads not guilty to road rage incident involving a gun

By WCAX News Team
Nov. 22, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williston woman pleads not guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm after a road rage incident back in July.

Authorities say the incident happened on July 30th near Main Street and South Prospect Street in Burlington.

According to court documents, Grace Ross, 46 of Williston was driving when she cut off a car, nearly causing an accident.

The driver of the car honked their horn, Ross was then driving in front of them, and pointed a gun at her rear view window.

Authorities say two adults and a baby were in the car.

Burlington Police arrested Ross and took her into custody.

